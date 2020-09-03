Depew Police say Daniel Prude was asked to leave Amtrack train on March 22

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–Village of Depew Police say they had a report of customer trouble aboard an incoming train arriving at the Amtrack station at 55 Dick Road on March 22 around 8:35 a.m.

Lieutenant William Curr tells News 4 when officers arrived, the customer, later identified as Daniel Prude, was already off the train.

Officers had a brief conversation with Prude regarding the smoking complaint from Amtrack personnel.

Curr says Prude was already aware because employees advised him to leave the train.

According to police, a Depew dispatcher contacted Rochester Police in an attempt to contact Prude’s family, and Rochester PD did not have any information on his family.

Curr also says Prude refused any further assistance and proceeded to the bus stop without incident.

“There was nothing remarkable about Mr. Prude’s behavior at that time,” Curr added.

Later that day, Depew Police received a call from Joseph Prude, one of Daniel’s family members. He said Daniel has ADHD.

Joseph was also concerned Daniel may have little to no money and no cell phone either, according to authorities.

Curr says Cheektowaga Police later reported Daniel was picked up and taken to Harbor House.

“Aside from the brief encounter at the Amtrak station our officers had no other interaction with Daniel Prude,” Curr concluded.

