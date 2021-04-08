Depew Police teaming with volunteers to launch anti-car theft campaign

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Volunteers from the Lancaster Youth Bureau are teaming with the Depew Police Department to launch a “Lock It, Take It, Hide It” campaign throughout the village.

The police department says the goal is to alert residents to lock their vehicles, take their keys out, and hide or remove valuables from inside.

Officials tell News 4 this is in response to numerous larcenies of property from unsecured vehicles throughout the Village of Depew, as well as other Erie County communities, over the past several months.

Police and volunteers will distribute “reminder cards” to residents over the next several weeks.

The police department says it wants to heighten awareness of this problem, curb criminals from stealing residents’ property, and notify residents to look out for each other.

Depew Police ask anyone who sees something suspicious to call them immediately and report it.