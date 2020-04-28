Depew School District to honor food service workers on Friday

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Depew School District says this year’s Lunch Hero Day will be different due to the closing of schools due to COVID-19.

But the district says it has celebrated its food service workers for the past six years, and they deserve appreciation now more than ever during the pandemic.

The food service workers, along with teacher and staff helpers, have made sure students are still receiving nutrition from home since March 17.

According to the Depew School District, 38,612 breakfast and lunches were served to students from Cayuga Heights Elementary and four satellite bus locations throughout the community.

On Friday, food service staff will receive artwork, cards, and gifts of appreciation as they continue to prepare and distribute meals at the elementary school.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.