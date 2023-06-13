BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew High School is for sale — or at least that’s what seniors at the school want you to think.

As the school year comes to a close and graduation draws nearer, seniors at Depew purchased ad space on a sign in front of the school on Transit Road as part of their ‘senior prank.’

The sign, rented from Buffalo Sign Rental, reads:

SCHOOL FOR SALE

87 ROOMS W/POOL

LARGE DINING AREA

CLASS OF 23 REALTORS

According to the rental company, the sign was ordered for two weeks under the name of a school employee.

News 4 has reached out to Depew for comment on the prank.