DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are finally back, and that means Western New Yorkers are gearing up for Thursday Night Football.

On Saturday, the owners of Store 716 in Depew hosted a party to kick off the season. The beer tent from community beer works was busy. The owner of Store 716, David Graham, says this event is a great way to kick off the season.

“I love the excitement. Everyone can’t wait for Thursday night, you know everyone is looking for something to do. It’s kind of a like a mini tail gate party. It’s fun,” Graham said.

Fans also had the chance to sign the store’s “I Billeve Wall” with their hopes for the season and winning the Super Bowl.