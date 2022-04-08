DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Depew teacher has been charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the incident took place in February at Cayuga Heights Elementary School. Just before 3 p.m. one day, James Czerwinski, 56, a teacher there, was accused of grabbing a six-year-old boy by the shoulder and pulling him into the hallway.

Prosecutors say that by doing this, Czerwinski caused the student to fall and hit his head.

As of Thursday night, the Williamsville resident is no longer employed by the school, as his resignation was accepted.

Released on his own recognizance, the now-former teacher is due to be back in court on May 4. If he’s convicted of the charges against him, Czerwinski could spend up to a year in jail.