DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–Teachers and students in our area seem to be missing each other with schools closed for the rest of the academic year.

A group of teachers and staff in Depew organized drive-by parades for students stuck at home.

Teachers honked, cheered, and waved as they drove past students’ homes.

They also displayed signs of encouragement and affection to their students.

More than 100 teachers took part in the parades.