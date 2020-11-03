Depew UFSD announces 2 more cases of COVID at Cayuga Heights Elementary

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Depew Union Free School District announced the discovery of two new cases of COVID-19.

School Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Rabey issued a letter to the school community on Tuesday.

The two, unrelated cases were both in the Cayuga Heights Elementary School. These cases were announced after Dr. Rabey announced two other cases in the school this past Friday.

Days prior to that, two other cases were announced. They were found in the Cayuga Heights Elementary and Middle schools.

Regarding the two most recently announced cases, Dr. Rabey says the individuals were exposed to the virus “outside of the school environment.”

Anyone who had close contact with anyone who tested positive will be contacted by a local health department.

