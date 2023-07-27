DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Depew Union Free School District is planning a job fair next week at its high school gym (5201 Transit Road).
They’re looking to fill numerous positions, including bus drivers, clerk typists, laborers, monitors and food service helpers. They’re also looking for substitutes in some of those areas.
The job fair will take place Thursday, August 3 from 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. Information on the available jobs can be found here.
