DEPEW N.Y. (WIVB) — With many working from home, FIT HAPPENZ LLC in Depew is making social distancing a little less painful with virtual classes!

For $5, you can virtually dance from your living room at home. It’s done through Zoom, and you click a link to get in.

Instructors here say they wanted to spread some positivity and help people exercise during this stressful time.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak checked it out herself!

To sign up or for more information head to fithappenzLLC.com.