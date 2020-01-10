Former Depew Scoutmaster being sued under CVA faces second lawsuit

A former scoutmaster in Depew who is being sued under the Child Victims Act now faces a second lawsuit.

Douglas Nail is accused of sexually assaulting a boy while he worked as a coach at a local hockey club.

The anonymous accuser says the assaults happened between 1985 and 1992 when Nail worked as a coach for the Saints Hockey Club.

We have reached out to Nail and the hockey club for comment but have not heard back.

Nail is also accused of sexual abuse in the mid-80s while working for the Greater Niagara Frontier Council Boy Scouts.