Former NYS Trooper admits to rape, criminal impersonation

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former New York State Trooper who pretended to be an officer after his termination has pleaded guilty to charges of rape and criminal impersonation.

Jason Lanning, 46, admitted to raping a woman in Depew during the summer of 2016.

Lanning, who lost his job as a State Trooper in 2010, also admitted to falsely representing himself as a Trooper in order to gain the trust and personal information of two other women in September 2019.

When he’s sentenced on January 21, Lanning could spend up to four years in prison. He’s being held in custody without bail.