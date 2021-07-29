Jon Taffer visits Depew Tops to launch new cocktail mixer

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The star of the hit reality t.v. show “Bar Rescue” was in Depew Wednesday.

Jon Taffer was at the Tops on Transit Road near French to launch his line of cocktail mixers.

Tops are the first supermarket chain in the United States to offer Taffer’s brand — Taffer’s Mixologist.

“I’m here with tops for a reason. This is a great company. I don’t know if you guys realize how great this company is. I’ve met people who have worked at tops for 48 years today. 41 years. 35 years I’ve never seen anything like this company as far as community spirit and how they support and take care of each other. So it’s an honor to be here with tops, and an honor to be here with Buffalo,” said Taffer.

Bar rescue fans waited in long lines to meet and greet Taffer.