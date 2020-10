DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–Made In America is opening another brick-and-mortar store in Western New York.

Leaders cut the ribbon on the new store on Transit Road in Depew today.

Customers will be able to scan and buy only american-made products.

The new stores is reviving a former Bank of America branch.

Made In America’s flagship store, in Elma, opened a decade ago.

It also has locations at the McKinley Mall in Hamburg and in Niagara Falls.