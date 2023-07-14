DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – So far, no state-approved marijuana dispensaries have opened in Western New York.

But, that will soon change. Herbal IQ, located on Transit Road in Depew plans to open Friday, July 21.

You’ll be able to roll down Mary Jane Lane at Herbal IQ, which is mostly empty now, but we found some setting up being done Friday. Herbal IQ renovated a former pool hall on Transit Road and will sell New York State-approved marijuana products.

A couple months ago, the operators of the business were granted a conditional adult-use marijuana retail dispensary license by the state. The chief operations officer says Mike Ortiz have been working hard for the past year for this moment.

“Huge, obviously yes, but we have to maintain our composure we have to stay laser-focused and we have to focus on the task at hand to hit the goal right? That’s what we do so for right now we’re just going to stay focused and once we get past this we can start to enjoy what the culmination is of the last year’s process,” Ortiz said, “Over the next couple of days, we’ll finish the final stuff in here we’ll bring on our employees, get them trained and prepare for the opening.”

There will be some rules on site — you won’t be able to toke up on site. There will be security at the door. Herbal IQ will join the Seneca Nation, as two of the first to open marijuana dispensaries in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area.

“We are not the old-school stigmatism that comes with cannabis use whether it’s you know the hippie dreadlock, tie dye, that’s not what it is these are everyday folks from every different walk of life, my mom, my mom is 75 years old she has really bad back pain, she’ll take a partial piece of gummy to help her sleep at night,” Ortiz said.

So far, 16 businesses in Western New York have been granted marijuana retail dispensary licenses.