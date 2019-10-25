Manager of Depew business admits to embezzling more than $53,000

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman has admitted to embezzling more than $53,000 from a business she managed in Depew.

Kendyce Rupe, 47, served as the manager of Respiratory Services of Western New York, located on Broadway.

Depew police say she altered customers’ personal checks and deposited that money into her own account.

She also took cash that was paid for medical equipment between April 2018 and May 2019.

Along with this, Rupe altered business records with falsified bank deposit tickets to try to avoid detection.

In Erie County Court, Rupe pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records.

When sentenced in January, Rupe could spend up to seven years in prison.