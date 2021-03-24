New cases of COVID-19 lead to temporary closure of Depew Middle School

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Middle School students won’t be returning to the classroom until after spring recess.

In a Tuesday letter to the school community, School Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Rabey said this was due to newly reported cases of COVID-19.

He says that within the last week, the school has seen 11 reported cases of infection, and they’ve been found in multiple grade levels.

“There is no evidence of in-class transmission at this time, and these 11 cases can be attributed to multiple other transmission sources, including youth sports, community, and household,” Dr. Rabey wrote. “Together, these multiple transmission sources raise the overall risk level within the building.”

Because of the spread of the virus, the Erie County Department of Health recommended a 10-day closure. That, coupled with spring recess, means students can’t come back to the building until April 12. For now, they’ll transition to remote learning.

This closure only impacts the Middle School. Other buildings in the district will remain open.

Anyone who had, or may have had, close contact with someone who was infected will be contacted by the Department of Health.