NYS giving WNY company $200,000 to make pandemic-related equipment

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A western New York company will be getting support from the state to produce equipment and supplies for New York’s pandemic-related needs.

ARX Sciences is among five companies that will receive a combined total of $2 million to create supplies and equipment. The company, which was founded in 2019, will receive a grant for $200,000.

With that money, ARX will start manufacturing viral transport mediums. The company is expected to produce 250,000 of them, creating 20 new jobs.

“Our country was ill-prepared for a global pandemic when it arrived early in 2020, and New York State was left to scour the earth in search of personal protective equipment,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We are proud to support domestic manufacturing of critical medical equipment that will not only save lives and reduce dependency on overseas products, but also retain local jobs and support New York State companies.”