DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nighttime lane closures are scheduled Friday on Transit Road in Depew.

At 7 p.m. drivers should expect lane closures at the intersection of Transit and Broadway.

The New York State Department of Transportation says the closures will remain until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Drivers are advised to obey the posted speed limit within the work zone and allow for additional travel time.

According to the DOT, the work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of bad weather.