DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew ice cream shop PJ Cools will be hosting a cat adoption and benefit event on behalf of the Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
The event will include “Kitty Litter” sundaes, sold to benefit the shelter. Additionally, there will be a basket raffle, merchandise for sale, and cats available for adoption.
