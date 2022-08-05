DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew ice cream shop PJ Cools will be hosting a cat adoption and benefit event on behalf of the Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The event will include “Kitty Litter” sundaes, sold to benefit the shelter. Additionally, there will be a basket raffle, merchandise for sale, and cats available for adoption.

(Courtesy: Ten Lives Club)