Special needs dance studio offers online classes

DEPEW N.Y. (WIVB) — Now is an important time to keep busy with a routine, especially for those with special needs. Danceability Inc. is providing that for anyone, online, free of charge.

Robin Bishop confounded Danceability 13 years ago. The non-profit dance and movement program is catered to those with special needs. ​But Bishop never imagined she’d be teaching 173 students virtually. ​

Due to Covid-19 , the studio has been temporarily closed since mid-March.​ So instructors quickly came up with a plan to stay connected, offering free classes on Facebook Live, to anyone interested. ​

“Everyone of us thrives on some sort of structure and especially for our students with special needs it’s so important that they know what’s coming next and can rely on different things,” said Bishop.​ A different dance genre is offered each class from jazz to hip hop, even kids classes. All in the hopes of connecting with dancers and their families at home.​

If you’re interested in trying out the free classes head to https://www.facebook.com/DanceabilityInc/. Facebook Live classes run Monday-Thursday nights at 6.