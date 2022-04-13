DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone who bought a Take 5 ticket in Depew recently is going to be a lot richer.
The ticket for the Tuesday evening drawing was sold at the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Dick Road and George Urban Boulevard. It’s worth $39,321.
For those looking to find the winning numbers, they were 2-10-11-27-29.
Winning tickets can be claimed within one year of the date they were drawn.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.