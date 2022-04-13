DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone who bought a Take 5 ticket in Depew recently is going to be a lot richer.

The ticket for the Tuesday evening drawing was sold at the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Dick Road and George Urban Boulevard. It’s worth $39,321.

For those looking to find the winning numbers, they were 2-10-11-27-29.

Winning tickets can be claimed within one year of the date they were drawn.