DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will be hosting its annual Cruisin’ for Cats car show at the Polish Falcons Society of Depew Sunday, with proceeds benefitting the shelter.

The show will take place from 12-4 p.m. Car registration is $10 and the first 100 people to register will receive a goodie bag. Several awards will be given out at the show.

The Ten Lives Club will be selling hot dogs, pizza, popcorn and baked goods at the event. The Polish Falcons will have their bar and beer tent open as well. There will also be theme basket drawings, and 50/50 tickets will be sold by the retro-loving pin-up girls of the Nickel City Dolls.

The event will also feature demonstrations by Championship 716 Martial Arts at 1:30 p.m. and the Erie County Sheriff’s K9 Unit at 2 p.m.

More information can be found on the poster below and on Ten Lives Club’s website. For an application to register a car, click here.

(Courtesy: Ten Lives Club)