DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a paw-some day for Ten Lives Club, as the animal shelter has announced a new location to replace its soon-to-be-closed Eastern Hills Mall spot.

Ten Lives Club, which gives shelter to thousands of cats every year, will be opening a new adoption center at the Transit Hill Plaza in Depew in mid-January.

Additionally, Ten Lives Club confirmed it will open a location inside Walden Galleria, opening in the mall on Dec. 11. Volunteers are urged to apply at both locations.

The organization is based in Blasdell, but has numerous adoption locations throughout Western New York, including Petsmart and Clyde’s Feed & Animal Center. With the pending post-Christmas closure of its Eastern Hills Mall center, Ten Lives Club had been searching for a replacement location for more than a month.

Ten Lives Club said more than 4,800 cats were adopted through its Eastern Hills Mall location in the last six and a half years.

The news about Transit Hill Plaza, which is located at the corner of Transit and Rehm roads, was shared on Tuesday morning. Finding a location to replace the one in the Eastern Hills Mall spot was significant, as more than 750 cats and kittens have been adopted out of there already this year.

Ten Lives Club’s annual operating budget is north of $1 million. To make a donation to them, click or tap here. Information on adopting, volunteering and events through Ten Lives Club can be found here.