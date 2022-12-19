DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Depew.

The ticket, which was for Sunday night’s drawing, is worth $31,594. The winning numbers were 08-16-17-26-34.

The ticket was bought at the E Z Mart at 4535 Broadway.

Any lottery prizes may be claimed within one year of them being drawn.