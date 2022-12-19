DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Depew.
The ticket, which was for Sunday night’s drawing, is worth $31,594. The winning numbers were 08-16-17-26-34.
The ticket was bought at the E Z Mart at 4535 Broadway.
Any lottery prizes may be claimed within one year of them being drawn.
Latest Posts
- Kenmore East band instructor named a top-10 finalist for GRAMMY
- Kaleida looking to hire nurses with Tuesday recruiting event
- Serial burglary suspect caught inside Robert De Niro’s NYC home: police sources
- Live coverage: Jan 6 committee holds final public hearing
- Raw meat sandwiches? Wisconsin residents warned against dangerous holiday tradition
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.