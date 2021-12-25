DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police are investigating after a Chevy Silverado plowed into the side of Depew Village Hall Friday evening, which houses the police department.
A fire alarm at the 85 Manitou Street building sent fire crews to the scene at 7:16 p.m., where they found a black truck crashed through the west side of the building. The office the truck damaged was empty at the time of the crash.
Depew Police said in a news release, two people were in the pickup truck, and they may have been under influence of alcohol.
The crash remains under investigation.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Early morning fire rips through West Seneca Highway Department building
- Alcohol suspected after truck crashes into Depew Police Department
- Flush with gift cards and holiday cash? Check out these popular gifts you can get yourself
- Hearts for the Homeless hosts lasagna dinner
- Peace Bridge to be toll-free on Christmas