Alcohol suspected after truck crashes into Depew Police Department

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police are investigating after a Chevy Silverado plowed into the side of Depew Village Hall Friday evening, which houses the police department.

A fire alarm at the 85 Manitou Street building sent fire crews to the scene at 7:16 p.m., where they found a black truck crashed through the west side of the building. The office the truck damaged was empty at the time of the crash.

Depew Police said in a news release, two people were in the pickup truck, and they may have been under influence of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.

