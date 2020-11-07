While Bills Mafia can’t be in the stadium, one organization brings together fans safely for a great cause

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–While a lot of Bills fans are feeling greatly disappointed over the way COVID has shut down the opportunity to get inside the stadium and enjoy the Bills games, it hasn’t stopped the Summit Center from coming up with a great alternative solution.

This Sunday, Bills Mafia will get the chance to regain some semblance of a normal football season and to do it in the name of giving. The Summit Center and Flix Stadium 10 in Depew are hosting a drive-in screening of the Bills taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

And in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines, fans will be allowed to park in every other parking spot or sit outside of their vehicles as long as they wear a mask. As far as seeing those screens in broad daylight? Developmental Associate Gabby Albert says it’s no problem.

“Yeah! So we have three screens that show during the day time -uh show through any weather- and they’re going to be projected loud through speakers but also through your radio if you’re enjoying from inside your car,” Albert said.

Tickets for adults are $40, $20 for kids 17 and under and each ticket comes with a concession package which includes popcorn, candy, and soda. And it all goes to a good cause.

Albert added, “The event is benefiting the Summit Center we are a nonprofit agency right here in Western New York. We serve children and adults, over 1,300, that have developmental disabilities, primarily autism, so the money is going right to that so we can keep all of our programs up and running.”

