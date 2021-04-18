WNY’s Honor Flight chapter hosts bbq fundraiser while flights are grounded

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — With Honor Flights grounded because of the pandemic, Western New York’s chapter is making sure they’re still ready to go.

Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight hosted a barbeque fundraiser outside the made in America store in Depew on Sunday.

The organization is still under a mandate from the national organization to cancel trips. They haven’t had a flight in 18 months.

A veteran News 4 talked with says he’s been waiting for his turn — calls these trips a reward that all former service members need.

Lee Eurns a Vietnam War veteran said, “I’ve seen the holding memorials that come around here, but I think it would be important to see the original.”

The president of Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight said they have a meeting planned in June, and they’re hoping for good news.

