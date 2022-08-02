BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies at the Holding Center saved an inmate that attempted suicide this past week.

This past Wednesday, shortly before 1 a.m., deputies responded to a cell where a man was lying on his back with a piece of bedding linen tied around his neck. Utilizing a ResQHook knife, deputies cut the linen and removed it from the inmate’s neck.

No injuries were reported when he was evaluated by medical personnel.

* * * If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Erie County’s Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day: 716-834-3131. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24 hours a day: 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit CrisisServices.org. * * *