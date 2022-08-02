BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies at the Holding Center saved an inmate that attempted suicide this past week.
This past Wednesday, shortly before 1 a.m., deputies responded to a cell where a man was lying on his back with a piece of bedding linen tied around his neck. Utilizing a ResQHook knife, deputies cut the linen and removed it from the inmate’s neck.
No injuries were reported when he was evaluated by medical personnel.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Erie County’s Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day: 716-834-3131. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24 hours a day: 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit CrisisServices.org.
