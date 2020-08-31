Deputies locate “distraught” man during brief closure of Irish Rd. in Colden

COLDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been taken into custody after the Erie County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory for residents along Irish Rd. between Hayes Hollow and Finch roads.

Early Monday afternoon, that section of road was closed down as deputies sought out the “distraught” man, they say.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office released an update, saying he was located and peacefully taken into custody. The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.