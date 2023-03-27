BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Springville woman has been accused of trafficking crystal meth.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says Sierra Frazier, 28, was stopped on Route 20 in the Town of Brant early Monday morning.

During a search of her vehicle, deputies say they found roughly 38 ounces of meth, as well as an undetermined amount of cash.

As a result, Frazier was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a stimulant with intent to sell and two misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Pending her arraignment, Frazier was taken to the Erie County Holding Center.