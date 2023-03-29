TOWN OF BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a driver with 23 suspensions was arrested Tuesday night on Route 219.
The traffic stop took place in the Town of Boston just after 7 p.m. The Sheriff’s office says a deputy saw a vehicle being driven by Bryce Tarbox, 26, headed south without a visible license plate.
According to the Sheriff’s office, the vehicle was uninsured and Tarbox had 23 suspensions from 11 different dates.
As a result, Tarbox was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlicensed vehicle operation, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.
Following his arrest, Tarbox was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.