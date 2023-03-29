TOWN OF BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a driver with 23 suspensions was arrested Tuesday night on Route 219.

The traffic stop took place in the Town of Boston just after 7 p.m. The Sheriff’s office says a deputy saw a vehicle being driven by Bryce Tarbox, 26, headed south without a visible license plate.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the vehicle was uninsured and Tarbox had 23 suspensions from 11 different dates.

As a result, Tarbox was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlicensed vehicle operation, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

Following his arrest, Tarbox was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

