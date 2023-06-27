BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Cheyanne Hughes, who was reported missing out of Collins.

Hughes was last seen on June 25 in the Gowanda area. Detectives believe she was attempting to get transportation to Salamanca.

She is described as 5-foot-8 and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-2903.