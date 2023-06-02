BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing 13-year-old Haleigh Roberts of Holland, who is believed to be in the Hamburg area.

Deputies say Roberts was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Holland area. She is approximately 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds and has black hair with purple stripes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a t-shirt while carrying a beige backpack.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-2903 and refer to CL# 23-043147.