Deputy charged with driving drunk, crashing Sheriff’s Office vehicle

TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy has been suspended without pay after authorities say he crashed an agency vehicle while drunk.

The crash happened on Jewett Holmwood Rd. in the Town of Aurora this past Friday around 8 p.m.

Aaron Naegely was subsequently charged with DWI and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent.

He was suspended the following day.

Naegely is the contact person for people looking to learn more about the Sheriff’s Office’s underage drinking enforcement/prevention unit.

