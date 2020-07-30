Detectives looking for suspect in Springville vehicle theft

VILLAGE OF SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Detectives with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office are looking to identify a suspect in a vehicle theft.

It happened on July 18 around 6:30 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says the pictured woman was involved in the incident, which occurred along Elm St. in Springville.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone who recognizes the woman should call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to “CL 20-044118.”

