Discovery of meth leads to 3 arrests in southtowns

COLDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drugs led the Erie County Sheriff’s Office to arrest three people in the southtowns.

On Thursday morning, a search was conducted at an address on State Rd. in the Town of Colden.

While there, detectives and deputies say they found meth, hydrocodone pills outside their original container, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Two residents, Dawn and David Smercak, 49 and 51, were arrested.

The Smercaks are no strangers to the Sheriff’s Office, as they have multiple drug-related convictions and are known for drug activity in the southtowns.

Another person was taken into custody later in what authorities call a “separate yet connected arrest.”

Officials think the Smercaks were working together with Gregory Schroeder, 37, to distribute meth throughout the southern tier and surrounding areas.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Schroeder was stopped while driving along S. Cascade Rd. in Springville.

According to deputies, the South Dayton man had meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Along with that, he had 10 active suspensions on his driver’s license.

The three of them were taken to the Erie County Holding Center after being arrested.

The Smercaks were charged with criminal possession of a stimulant with intent to sell, criminal possession of a stimulant, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and violations for marijuana possession and having a controlled substance outside its original container.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, David also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

Schroeder was charged with criminal possession of a stimulant, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, aggravated unlicensed operation and a couple of vehicle and traffic law violations.