Dixon claims doctored photo of her was used in political ad

(WIVB) — Election Day is in four weeks, and now, the attention in the Erie County Executive’s race is turning to some doctored images used in political ads.

Lynne Dixon is claiming that a new ad from Mark Poloncarz’s campaign uses a Photoshopped picture of her.

Dixon says the photo used against her in a campaign ad claims she has close ties with Chris Collins.

She says the image of Collins was superimposed over the real photo of a veteran she met at the KeyBank Center.

“There are literally thousands of photos out there on social media that you could’ve picked to Photoshop Chris Collins in and you picked the one of a Purple Heart veteran who was wounded in Vietnam,” Dixon said.

Mark Poloncarz’s campaign manager quickly fired back on Facebook, saying it’s no different than the Photoshopping the Dixon campaign did with a photo, eliminating the images of two people who were in between Poloncarz and Governor Cuomo.

The debate between Poloncarz and Dixon will air live on News 4 and WIVB.com Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Send us your questions for the candidates by sending an email to debate@wivb.com or using the hashtag #DebateOn4.