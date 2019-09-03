Dixon releases first television ad in race for Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The race for Erie County Executive is heating up as the first campaign ad hit the television airwaves on Tuesday. It comes from Legislator Lynne Dixon, who is challenging Mark Poloncarz for the job.

Poloncarz, a Democrat, is seeking his third term.

Dixon’s advertisement touts her experience as an Independent. She caucuses with the Republicans in the county legislature.

Both Dixon and Poloncarz participated in Labor Day parades on Monday. It is often said that the political season heats up after Labor Day. But both campaigns say their candidates were plenty busy over the summer.

“I’m out in the community all the time, whether it’s an election year or not,” Dixon said. “Since we announced our campaign for county executive, we’ve been out on a constant basis. Surely, there are a lot of people who don’t pay attention until after Labor Day. So here we are.”

“The county executive has been really busy all summer long, and even in the spring, talking to voters,” said Peter Anderson, a spokesperson for Poloncarz’s campaign. “He’s crisscrossing Erie County and various communities talking about the issues that affect people.

Anderson said people should expect to see Poloncarz ads on television shortly.