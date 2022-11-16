BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a major snowstorm expected this weekend across Western new York, Erie County and the city of Buffalo are making their preparations.

In the city of Buffalo, up to four feet of snow is expected beginning on Thursday night and going until Saturday night with a light dusting on Sunday. Winds across the area are expected to be up tp 35 miles per hour, creating possible “whiteout” conditions. Snow is expected to fall at speeds of up to three inches per hour.

The city has prepped more than 100 pieces of equipment to help with the cleanup in the coming days and will also have assistance from the New York State Department of Transportation, the Department of Homeland Security as well as multiple private contractors, those set to begin on Friday, according to Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Merton said Wednesday. The city and county is set to work 24 hours a day until the cleanup process is finished.

“We are going to have a doozy of a storm,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday.

Buffalo residents are reminded to follow posted parking rules across the city. When plows are in neighborhoods they will blast the horn, reminding residents to make sure that their cars are on the correct side of the road. Violators are subject to ticketing and towing. In addition, garbage pickup is suspended beginning Friday and will resume when weather conditions allow.

It is possible that the county will take over plowing on major roads in the city of Buffalo, including Elmwood Avenue, Delaware Avenue, Pearl Street and Franklin Street.

The National Weather Service has called for “extreme” weather conditions for both northern and southern Erie County. County offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, while Poloncarz recommended that private businesses and schools also close.

As for roads, the following will be closed for commercial traffic for the following:

I-90, exits 46 in Rochester to exit 61 PA border

Interstate 190 – Route 62 to I-90

Interstate 290

Interstate 990

Route 33

Route 219 – Route 39 to I-90

Route 400

Buffalo Skyway Route 5

I-81 exit 33 to Canadian border – trucks use right lane only

There is a travel advisory for all of Erie County starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. A travel ban may be considered based on snowfall.

Buffalo residents are urged to sign on to the BuffAlert System by texting your zip code to 38276 to receive important announcements regarding the storm.