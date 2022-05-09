BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced the start of a $4 million project to improve Routes 219 and 5.

It’s a preventative maintenance project. The objective is to mill and resurface the highways — Route 219 from Route 391 to the Duerr Road overpass and Route 5 at Tifft Street in Buffalo.

“This investment in the 219 and Route 5 is great news for the many thousands of western New Yorkers who utilize these roadways each day,” Senator Sean Ryan says. “Completing this work now will help improve safety, ease traffic, and save taxpayers money in the long run.”

The Route 219 resurfacing will involve nearly five miles of roadway in Boston, Hamburg and Orchard Park. The NYSDOT says it’s scheduled to be finished up this fall.