Dr. Burstein updates public on Erie County’s plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 in schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County health officials gave an update about how they’re tackling the spread of the coronavirus in schools.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says there is a special school team that investigates cases of the virus in kindergarten through grade 12 and colleges.

The group makes sure students who have contracted the virus and people close to them are in isolation to slow the spread of the virus.

Doctor Burstein says there has been a spike in students and staff testing positive for the virus.

“We feel that’s it’s associated with hockey that we’ve had more outbreaks in the classrooms that are hockey associated not just with school teams but also with youth sports hockey leagues. For example, we were notified that St. Francis schools is closing for 10 days because they feel they’ve had too many students and staff that have been infected and many of those are associated with hockey sports. So we’re keeping our eyes on that.” Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein

Dr. Burstein is also reminding students if they leave the state for spring break, they will have to follow the state’s travel restrictions.