Dr. Burstein urgers people to continue safety guidelines during Memorial Day weekend

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–For the past two months people have been asked to stay inside when possible and avoid seeing loved ones, today Dr. Gale Burstein addressed how stir crazy we all may be getting.

She says the measures we have been taking so far reflect in our numbers and therefore we must continue to follow safety guidelines even as we head into Memorial Day weekend, where people will likely want to spend time with one another.

Burstein laid out the risks that could come with certain activities – the lowest being indoors with household members and the most risk being large gatherings of people indoors.

But she says if you do decide to go outdoors this weekend, just be responsible.

Commissioner Burstein says right now, our hospitalization rate is the lowest it’s been in quite some time and our ICU admissions are the lowest this month.

If we continue to keep our numbers low or where they are at this point, WΩestern New York could begin phase two of reopening as early as June 2.