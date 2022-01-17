Drivers struggle in deep snow, some brave the storm, other locals enjoy the weather

(WIVB) — Some spots got hit harder than others during Monday’s storm.

Many drivers in the Town of Tonawanda were left with their wheels spinning. The Town highway superintendent told News 4 that 80 cars were reported stuck in the morning alone. Crews began pre-salting at 8 p.m. last night, and the overnight crew worked a 14 hour shift.

Crews are planning to come back at midnight Tuesday.

People in the city of Buffalo are also digging out from all this snow. They started to clear out the streets, but they still have a lot of work ahead of them, and they’re asking people to limit travel as much as possible. Despite the snow — the Sabres game still took to the ice at KeyBank Center and folks braved the storm to cheer on the blue and gold.

The travel advisory in Buffalo is expected to last through the rest of the night.

Other families took the opportunity to enjoy the wintery weather, as kids were off from school for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Some families headed out to Como Lake Park to hit the sledding hill, while others got behind the wheel to learn about driving in these though Buffalo winters.

The roads these students were driving through weren’t nearly as bad as they were earlier in the day.