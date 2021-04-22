Drug take-back event happening this weekend in Springville

Erie County

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Saturday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office will host a drug drop-off event for National Take Back Day.

The event will be at Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital in Springville (224 E. Main Street) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the drop-off process is anonymous. Prescription and over-the-counter drugs will be accepted, but needles and liquids will not.

