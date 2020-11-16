Due to COVID concerns, Erie County Sheriff’s Office suspending in-person visits at county jails

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspension of visits at the holding center and the correctional facility on Monday.

Officials say this is due to the rise in area COVID infection rates and following consultation with the Sheriff’s chief medical officer and the county’s “Yellow Precautionary Zone” designation.

Attorney visits will continue in designated, non-contact areas as well as virtual, the Sheriff’s Office tells News 4.

To prevent the spread of the virus and to protect attorneys and inmates, the office has installed equipment and implemented procedures.

They want to remind individuals that video visits are still available. For more information on those, or to sign up, click here.