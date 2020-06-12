Early voting begins this weekend in Erie County

Breaking News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For Erie County residents, early voting starts Saturday and goes through June 21, two days before the special election.

To facilitate early voting, the county’s election inspectors will use electronic poll books and ballot-on-demand systems.

Polling places will be open on weekdays from Noon to 9 p.m. and weekends from Noon to 6 p.m.

Here is the list of locations where Erie County residents can vote:

Erie County Board Of Elections134 W Eagle StBuffaloNY14202
Buffalo Community Development Ctr203 Sanders RdBuffaloNY14216
First Centennial Baptist Church273 High StBuffaloNY14204
Broadway Market999 BroadwayBuffaloNY14212
Hennepin Center24 Ludington StBuffaloNY14206
Delavan Grider Community Center877 E Delavan AveBuffaloNY14215
Salvation Army West Side Comm Ctr187 Grant StBuffaloNY14213
Northwest Buffalo Community Center155 Lawn AveBuffaloNY14207
Tosh Collins Community Center35 Cazenovia StBuffaloNY14220
Gloria J Parks Community Center3242 Main StBuffaloNY14214
Senior Citizens Center230 Martin RdLackawannaNY14218
Tonawanda City Hall200 Niagara StTonawandaNY14150
Alden Municipal Building13336 BroadwayAldenNY14004
Amherst Senior Center370 John James Audobon PkwyAmherstNY14228
Aurora Senior Citizen Center101 King StEast AuroraNY14052
Boston Town Hall8500 Boston State RdBostonNY14025
Brant Town Hall1272 Brant North Collins RdBrantNY14027
Leonard VFW Post 62512450 Walden AveCheektowagaNY14225
Clarence Town Hall1 Town Hall PlaceClarenceNY14031
Colden Town Hall8812 State RdColdenNY14033
Collins Town Hall14093 Mill StCollinsNY14034
Concord Senior Center40 Commerce DriveSpringvilleNY14141
American Legion 8002912 Legion DrEdenNY14057
Elma Senior Center3007 Bowen RdElmaNY14059
Evans Center Fire Hall8298 Erie RdAngolaNY14006
Grand Island Welcome Center1999 Alvin RdGrand IslandNY14072
Hamburg Town Hall6100 South Park AveHamburgNY14075
Holland Community Center3 Legion DrHollandNY14080
Lancaster Municipal Building5423 BroadwayLancasterNY14086
Marilla Community Center1810 Two Rod RdMarillaNY14102
Akron Village Hall21 Main StAkronNY14001
North Collins Senior Center11065 Gowanda State RdNorth CollinsNY14111
Orchard Park Community Activity4520 California RdOrchard ParkNY14127
Sardinia Community Center12320 Savage RdSardiniaNY14134
Kenmore Municipal Building2919 Delaware AveKenmoreNY14217
Wales Community Center12345 Big Tree RdWales CenterNY14169
West Seneca Community Center1300 Union RdWest SenecaNY14224

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

