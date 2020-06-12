Early voting begins this weekend in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For Erie County residents, early voting starts Saturday and goes through June 21, two days before the special election.

To facilitate early voting, the county’s election inspectors will use electronic poll books and ballot-on-demand systems.

Polling places will be open on weekdays from Noon to 9 p.m. and weekends from Noon to 6 p.m.

Here is the list of locations where Erie County residents can vote:

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.