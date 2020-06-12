Early voting begins this weekend in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For Erie County residents, early voting starts Saturday and goes through June 21, two days before the special election.
To facilitate early voting, the county’s election inspectors will use electronic poll books and ballot-on-demand systems.
Polling places will be open on weekdays from Noon to 9 p.m. and weekends from Noon to 6 p.m.
Here is the list of locations where Erie County residents can vote:
|Erie County Board Of Elections
|134 W Eagle St
|Buffalo
|NY
|14202
|Buffalo Community Development Ctr
|203 Sanders Rd
|Buffalo
|NY
|14216
|First Centennial Baptist Church
|273 High St
|Buffalo
|NY
|14204
|Broadway Market
|999 Broadway
|Buffalo
|NY
|14212
|Hennepin Center
|24 Ludington St
|Buffalo
|NY
|14206
|Delavan Grider Community Center
|877 E Delavan Ave
|Buffalo
|NY
|14215
|Salvation Army West Side Comm Ctr
|187 Grant St
|Buffalo
|NY
|14213
|Northwest Buffalo Community Center
|155 Lawn Ave
|Buffalo
|NY
|14207
|Tosh Collins Community Center
|35 Cazenovia St
|Buffalo
|NY
|14220
|Gloria J Parks Community Center
|3242 Main St
|Buffalo
|NY
|14214
|Senior Citizens Center
|230 Martin Rd
|Lackawanna
|NY
|14218
|Tonawanda City Hall
|200 Niagara St
|Tonawanda
|NY
|14150
|Alden Municipal Building
|13336 Broadway
|Alden
|NY
|14004
|Amherst Senior Center
|370 John James Audobon Pkwy
|Amherst
|NY
|14228
|Aurora Senior Citizen Center
|101 King St
|East Aurora
|NY
|14052
|Boston Town Hall
|8500 Boston State Rd
|Boston
|NY
|14025
|Brant Town Hall
|1272 Brant North Collins Rd
|Brant
|NY
|14027
|Leonard VFW Post 6251
|2450 Walden Ave
|Cheektowaga
|NY
|14225
|Clarence Town Hall
|1 Town Hall Place
|Clarence
|NY
|14031
|Colden Town Hall
|8812 State Rd
|Colden
|NY
|14033
|Collins Town Hall
|14093 Mill St
|Collins
|NY
|14034
|Concord Senior Center
|40 Commerce Drive
|Springville
|NY
|14141
|American Legion 800
|2912 Legion Dr
|Eden
|NY
|14057
|Elma Senior Center
|3007 Bowen Rd
|Elma
|NY
|14059
|Evans Center Fire Hall
|8298 Erie Rd
|Angola
|NY
|14006
|Grand Island Welcome Center
|1999 Alvin Rd
|Grand Island
|NY
|14072
|Hamburg Town Hall
|6100 South Park Ave
|Hamburg
|NY
|14075
|Holland Community Center
|3 Legion Dr
|Holland
|NY
|14080
|Lancaster Municipal Building
|5423 Broadway
|Lancaster
|NY
|14086
|Marilla Community Center
|1810 Two Rod Rd
|Marilla
|NY
|14102
|Akron Village Hall
|21 Main St
|Akron
|NY
|14001
|North Collins Senior Center
|11065 Gowanda State Rd
|North Collins
|NY
|14111
|Orchard Park Community Activity
|4520 California Rd
|Orchard Park
|NY
|14127
|Sardinia Community Center
|12320 Savage Rd
|Sardinia
|NY
|14134
|Kenmore Municipal Building
|2919 Delaware Ave
|Kenmore
|NY
|14217
|Wales Community Center
|12345 Big Tree Rd
|Wales Center
|NY
|14169
|West Seneca Community Center
|1300 Union Rd
|West Seneca
|NY
|14224
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.