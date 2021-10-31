Early voting ends with nearly 40,000 ballots cast in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The polls have closed for early voting in the November 2 general election, and nearly 40,000 Erie County voters cast their ballots early.

Sunday marked the ninth and final day of early voting, and 4,589 Erie County voters made their voices heard. The total number of Erie County residents that cast ballots early this year came in at 39,884, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

In Buffalo Sunday, 1,834 ballots were cast of the 4,589 in Erie County. And a total of 15,777 votes in Buffalo made their way into the voting machines of the total 39,884 cast over nine days in the county.

Polls will open back up for general election day on November 2 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Erie County.

For the 2020 early voting cycle, 167,938 ballots were cast, and 26,514 ballots were cast in 2019.