EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many youngsters were swinging for the fences today at 42 North Brewing Company.

That was the site for the brewery’s Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby.

Everyone who steps up to the plate gets 10 swings to get as many points as they can.

The batter with the most points will receive four tickets to a Bisons’ game, as well as a $25 gift certificate to 42 North.

“You know it’s America’s pastime, we wanna be able to teach them all about baseball. Especially now, after all, we’ve been through, said Dan Mirsky of East Aurora Baseball. “It’s nice to get kids out there, smiling and running the bases, and just doing fun things out on the field it’s been a great time.”

All proceeds from the derby will be going towards funding East Aurora Baseball programs.