BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Workers at two local Absolut Care nursing homes have voted to authorize a week-long strike.

More than 25 workers at the Aurora Park and Allegany facilities voted to authorize a strike if an agreement can’t be reached with management. The unionized workers include full and part-time occupational therapists, speech/language pathologists, physical therapists, dieticians, social workers, certified occupational therapy assistants (COTA), and sports trainers.

This comes after caregivers at the facilities have been working without a contract since their two-year deal expired at the end of April. An informational picket has since taken place.

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the union representing the workers, says Absolut Care is proposing cuts to paid time off and health insurance benefits for newly hired workers, which the union says could make hiring difficult and put more work and the people already there.

“We want respect in the form of recognition of everything we do,” Joshua Previte, an occupational therapist, said. We deserve better pay to compete with other facilities and so that new workers will want to come here and the current workers will want to say.”

The union is scheduled to come back to the bargaining table on Tuesday.